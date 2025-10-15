New Cadillac model to be produced at Lansing's GM Grand River Assembly Plant

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, Cadillac announced that the next-generation CT5 will be manufactured at Lansing's GM Grand River Assembly Plant.

According to Cadillac, the current-generation Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be retired after the 2026 model year.

The CT4 will continue through June 2026, and the CT5 until the end of 2026.

