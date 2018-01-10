New beer named for new Lansing Mayor

Lansing's new mayor has a new brew.

The Lansing Brewing Company unveiled "Schor Style" Tuesday in honor of Mayor Andy Schor. It is a 5% cream ale, with just a little extra "pop." The people who make it say it is a big change from former Mayor Virg Bernero's "Angry Mayor IPA."

Lansing Brewing Company Assistant Head Brewer Chad Laning said, We wanted to have a beer that, after talking with him, was pretty main stream. Something that was enjoyed by a lot of people. So we thought a cream ale would be very good. Easy to drink, everybody can enjoy something like that."

"Schor Style" costs $5.00 a pint. Even though Bernero is no longer in office, his "Angry Mayor IPA" is sticking around. The Lansing Brewing Company says it's one of the top sellers.