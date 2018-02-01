New 155-acre county park to open in Michigan

A Michigan county has purchased a 155-acre area that will be turned into a park.

Genesee County Parks Director Amy McMillan tells The Flint Journal that the county finalized the $700,000 deal Monday with the family of Steve Poulos. A Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant paid for 75 percent of the cost. The Poulos family contributed $7,300 and the rest of the funds were raised by selling unused property along Holloway Reservoir.

The county has decided to name the area Atlas County Park. McMillan says the area has diverse plant life, small inland ponds, wildlife and a creek.

Initial work on the park will include signage, a road and benches. Larger projects won't begin until public input has been collected.

Officials expect the park to open in the next 90 days.