‘Never in a million years;’ Parent stunned by the shooting at East Kentwood High School

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Terrifying moments for one family who was at their sons band concert at East Kentwood High School when chaos broke out.

Joe Harnish was in the audience at his son's band concert on Thursday at East Kentwood High School right before shots were fired outside the school.

He didn't know what it was at the time but he knew something was wrong when they tried to head home. Harnish's son, Collin then found out on Snapchat that there was a shooting.

"You would never ever in a million years think that this could happen, you know, at at your son's school, let alone our community," Harnish said. "It was very disappointing, you know, to hear that there was a shooting. It didn't really hit us until we saw the police there. And it was kind of scary to see that many police officers because we didn't know the details."

Classes were canceled at the school Friday due to the ongoing investigation. While Harnish was concerned about everything that happened, he is confident in the District and Law enforcement when it comes to safety.

"It's it's a good school district," Harnish said. We've got a lot of good people that attend the school. And it's unfortunate that something like this happens."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office believe as many as five people were involved in Thursday nights shooting. At least two of them were detained Friday after a traffic stop in Livonia.

