Neighbors in Bath Township evacuated due to gas leak

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) — On Tuesday afternoon, around 2:40 p.m., a gas leak occurred in the Hawk Hollow neighborhood in Bath Township.

Bath Township Police Department and Consumers Energy responded to the scene.

According to Consumers Energy, a contractor hit a two-inch gas line, causing the leak.

Bath Township Police asked residents to vacate the area, and traffic patterns were changed to keep people out of the area.

According to Consumers Energy, there were no reported injuries. The leak is not resolved at this time.

