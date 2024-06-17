Neighbors give their take on scorching weather on the way to Mid-Michigan

Temperatures are hitting the 90's all week in Mid-Michigan

Neighbors at the East Lansing Farmers Market said they aren't looking forward to the heat.

Watch the video above for the effects it will have on Local Farmers and residents.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's going to be a scorcher in our neighborhoods this week, with temperatures hitting 90 and above, neighbors say they're not looking forward to the extreme heat.

“Not this hot, no” Said Karen Jennings, Lansing Resident.

And Scott Parsons, a local farmer, also doesn't seem to be a fan.

“It's difficult for the animals, it's hard for us, we have hay to put up, It’s going to be a bad week for that, lots of water issues with animals, making sure they don’t run out.” Said Scott Parsons, a Local Farmer.

If you find yourself outside this week it's a pretty good reminder too.

“Drink, a lot of water”

“Everybody drink a lot of water”

And make plans according to the heat.

“we’ll just stay inside when it gets too hot”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

