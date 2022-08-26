Neighborhood Game of the Week: Waverly vs. Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. — Waverly beat Lansing Catholic in the season opener 18-7.
The Warriors' Ronnie Spencer scored the first touchdown and put Waverly up 6-0.
Spencer then completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Mar'Tavion Robinson to give Waverly a 12-0 lead.
Nic Gruber had a nine-yard touchdown run for the Cougars, but it wasn't enough as Waverly wins 18-7.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.