Neighborhood Game of the Week: Waverly vs. Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. — Waverly beat Lansing Catholic in the season opener 18-7.

The Warriors' Ronnie Spencer scored the first touchdown and put Waverly up 6-0.

Spencer then completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Mar'Tavion Robinson to give Waverly a 12-0 lead.

Nic Gruber had a nine-yard touchdown run for the Cougars, but it wasn't enough as Waverly wins 18-7.

