Nearly 500 motorists arrested during drunk driving initiative

The Office of Highway Safety Planning sent out the results of their fall crackdown on drunk driving.

They are reporting that officers arrested 482 motorists during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk driving crackdown Nov. 22–Dec. 10, 2017.

Of those arrested, 71 were charged under the state’s high blood alcohol content (BAC) law with a BAC of 0.17 or higher.

“Drunk driving can have harsh consequences for offenders, their families and potential victims,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “We appreciate the law enforcement officers in every section of the state who are dedicated to preventing tragedies. Their diligence reduces fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”

Over 2200 citations were issued during that time for speeding and 663 tickets for driving with a suspended license.

Some of the top arrests were when the Southfield Police Department observed a driver run a red light while using a cell phone, they arrested him for operating while intoxicated. They also stopped another vehicle for speeding at 109 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

When troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post stopped a car they arrested a passenger with an outstanding bench warrant and three family abuse warrants. He was also found to be in violation of the terms of his parole.