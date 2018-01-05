Nearly 240 animals removed from residence after investigation

A 53-year-old woman from Lenawee County has been arraigned on charges of animal abandoning and cruelty to ten or more animals.

Investigators were first alerted to the situation on December 19, 2017. They made contact with Sharon Kay Evens on January 3rd, 2018.

Investigators found 200 dogs, 32 horses, 5 cats, and 2 peacocks in the residence. They were were removed due to the poor conditions. There was no shelter, or water for the animals.

They determined that the extremely cold temperatures made the situation life threatening for the animals. All of the animals have been taken to safe locations, and are being treated.

According to Sheriff's records Evans was running a kennel, and did have a valid kennel license which allowed her to posses up to 75 dogs. A kennel inspection was conducted by an animal control officer on June 2, 2017.

There had been other allegations against Evens, but nothing could be substantiated, and Evens would not cooperate. Police had been to her home for reports of barking dogs, loose donkey's and civil matters. Evens had, at one point, reported that kennels had been stolen.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lenawee Humane Society, the Jackson County Humane Society, Jackson Cascades Kennel, Branch County Humane Society, Monroe County Humane Society, the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Lenawee County Health Department and local veterinary offices.