NCAA opens investigation into how MSU handled Nassar case

The NCAA has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar case.

The NCAA confirmed to News 10 Wednesday morning that it has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State. The NCAA says it will have no further comment at this time.

Late Tuesday night, MSU spokesman Jason Cody told News 10 the NCAA sent the MSU Athletic Department a letter. Cody said MSU was reviewing the letter.

The delivery of the letter of inquiry was first reported by the New York Times.