National Pancake Day benefits sick kids

If you've been craving pancakes, Tuesday is the day to cave in.
Free pancakes are being served up at IHOP in East Lansing for National Pancake Day.
This is the 13th year in a row it has offered free hot cakes to help raise money for local sick kids.
IHOP is looking to raise $5 million dollars across the country for Children's Miracle Network hospitals, including Sparrow Hospital.
Customers are asked to leave a donation in exchange for the free hot cakes.
Visit the location at 2771 East Grand River Avenue between 7AM and 7PM Tuesday to donate.