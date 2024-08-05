National Night Out comes to our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Tomorrow, National Night Out will come to over 60 cities in Michigan, including several of our neighborhoods.

According to Michigan State Police, National Night Out is an annual community building campaign across all 50 states hosting family friendly events, including "safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more."

Here are the locations hosting this event within our neighborhoods:



East Lansing

6 - 8 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library

Lansing

5 - 8:30 p.m. at Sharp Park

Meridian Charter Township

6 - 9 p.m. visiting multiple neighborhoods

St. Johns

6 - 8 p.m. at City of St. Johns Park

Williamston

4 - 8 p.m. at McCormick Park



“National Night Out promotes and celebrates police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” stated Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to bring police and community members together under positive circumstances and I encourage everyone to attend a National Night Out event in your community.”

Michigan State Police troopers will be in attendance at several National Night Out locations.

