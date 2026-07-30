National blood crisis NOW: Immediate need for blood donations

LANSING, Mich. – The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis, warning that hospitals and patients could feel the effects as blood donations fall to a four-year summer low.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment immediately. All blood types are needed, but type O blood is in especially short supply. The organization said its supply of O-positive blood has dropped below a one-day supply.

“Patients can’t wait,” the Red Cross said in its crisis appeal.

Thousands of people have donated since the emergency blood shortage was declared earlier this month, but donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, according to the organization.

Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses have contributed to lower donor turnout this summer, the Red Cross said.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross.

Sullivan said if three more people donated at each blood drive this summer, it could help stabilize the supply and give hospitals the blood products they need through the rest of the season.

People can schedule an appointment through the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As an incentive, those who give blood by July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email, up to $15 for the ticket price and fees. Donors who give blood between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.



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