Nassar survivors call for resignation of MSU Trustee Dan Kelly

Three women who were abused by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar are calling on MSU Trustee Dan Kelly to resign.
In a letter to MSU's Interim President John Engler, Rachael Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke and Kaylee Lorincz say Kelly is the wrong person to lead the University forward after the Nassar Scandal.
They say Kelly built his career as a private attorney defending schools that ignored allegations of sexual assault against children. Detroit TV station WXYZ has reported that in 2006 Kelly filed a motion to have the names of minors accusing a teacher of abuse made public.
Michigan State's faculty Senate passed a vote of no-confidence in the Board of Trustees. President Engler says people who want change on the Board will get it when replacements for Trustees Brian Breslin and Mitch Lyons are elected in November. Both of those Trustees have announced they will not run for reelection.