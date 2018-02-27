Nassar survivors applaud sexual assault bills

The Larry Nassar scandal has inspired legislation to better protect survivors of sexual assault.
A group of state lawmakers announced the ten bill package Monday afternoon, surrounded by Nassar survivors.
The bills were introduced by house and senate members that do all kinds of things like extend the statute of limitations both civilly and criminally, expand mandatory reporters to youth coaches, increase the penalties of child porn, and so on.
Several of Nassar's survivors including Olympic Medalist and Dewitt native Jordan Wieber spoke at the conference.
"When I stood up on the podium, I thought that winning a gold medal for my country was the most important thing I could accomplish in my life. I now realize that was just the beginning. Together we will change our laws and our culture, so that every child would be valued, respected and protected," Wieber said.
The other survivors including: Rachael Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke, Sterling Riethman, Amanda Thomashaw, Larissa Boyce who spoke Monday called on the legislature to pass these bills quickly.
Sponsors of the bill are; Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage; Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia; Rep. Diana Farrington. R-Utica; Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan; Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth; Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge; Sen. David Knezek, D-Detroit; Sen. Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy; Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit;
