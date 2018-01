Larry Nassar was sentenced in December to 60 years in prison on federal child porn charges.

Sentencing on sexual abuse charges in Ingham County starts January 16 and will continue through the week as needed.

The judge has set January 16, 17, and 19 aside for victim impact statements. Nassar will be in the witness box for the duration of the witness statements.

More than 125 women have been invited to speak.