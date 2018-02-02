Nassar says he didn't authorize attorney's comments on victims

Larry Nassar, former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, released a statement distancing himself from comments made by one of his attorneys.

In an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950, attorney Shannon Smith questioned whether some of the women who say they were molested by Nassar were actually assaulted.

“There were girls who had perfectly normal lives that never questioned the medical treatment done by Larry Nassar — and there is a legitimate medical treatment that involves touching sensitive areas and even penetrations," she said in the interview.

Nassar's attorney Matt Newburg released the following statement on Thursday, saying Nassar didn't know Smith was going to make those statements and he did not authorize her to do so.

"During a visit today with one of my lawyers, I was informed of multiple news articles that attributed quotes to Shannon Smith about her personal feelings regarding my cases. I was not aware that these statements were going to be made nor did I authorize them. As I have repeatedly said under oath, the plea agreements are accurate and I have, through my lawyers, asked that the court follow them. I have heard each and every impact statement made by the victims in my cases. Their words have been meaningful, they have pierced my soul and I will carry their words with me for the rest of my life. I am sorry about this distraction at a time when the attention should be on the statements of these victims." - Nassar