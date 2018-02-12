Nassar relocated to high security penitentiary in Tucson, AZ

Larry Nassar has now been moved to a high security U.S penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona as of Saturday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The prison also has an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, and houses around 1,500 inmates.

His next possible release date is listed as March 23rd of 2069.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-125 years in Eaton County on Monday, and 40-175 years in Ingham County last month.

He must first serve a 60 year federal sentence on child porn charges before serving the state sentences.