Larry Nassar will be in court Wednesday in Eaton County.

Currently between 35, and 40 people are expected to speak during the sentencing hearing. That could change.

The list of speakers nearly doubled during the Ingham County sentencing hearing where he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years.

Nassar is already serving 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

