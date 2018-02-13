Nassar hotline set up in Holt community

Mostly Cloudy
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
FOX 47 was at the Holt School Board meeting on Monday night and asked parents about a hotline set up to help students and community members affected by the Larry Nassar scandal.
Holt schools set up the hotline and email address for anyone abused by Nassar or impacted by his abuse.
Nassar was part of the Holt School community and treated athletes in the district.
Parents say they're happy the hotline was created but they hope someone is always there when a student reaches out for help.
Holt parent Becky Bortnichak said, "I think having a hotline that is specifically for Holt, allows students and parents and community members to communicate their concerns in a safe way."
Those looking for support can call (517) 699-stop or send a message to stop@hpsk12.net.