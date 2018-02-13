Nassar hotline set up in Holt community

FOX 47 was at the Holt School Board meeting on Monday night and asked parents about a hotline set up to help students and community members affected by the Larry Nassar scandal.

Holt schools set up the hotline and email address for anyone abused by Nassar or impacted by his abuse.

Nassar was part of the Holt School community and treated athletes in the district.

Parents say they're happy the hotline was created but they hope someone is always there when a student reaches out for help.

Holt parent Becky Bortnichak said, "I think having a hotline that is specifically for Holt, allows students and parents and community members to communicate their concerns in a safe way."

Those looking for support can call (517) 699-stop or send a message to stop@hpsk12.net.