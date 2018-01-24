Nassar expected to be sentenced Wednesday

On Wednesday. Larry Nassar is expected to learn his fate after pleading guilty to several sexual abuse charges in Ingham County.

After six full days of hearing over 150 survivors read impact statements Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will likely hand down a sentence to Nassar.

So far a total of 158 survivors have read impact statements during his sentencing hearing.

At least three more are scheduled to go on Wednesday morning when the hearing picks back up but that number could grow because it has everyday.

Nassar's plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to a minimum of 25-years in prison.

But he could end up being sentenced to life in prison.