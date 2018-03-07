Names released in accident that killed three on 496 on Tuesday

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has sent out an update on the horrific crash on 496 Tuesday night.

The accident happened on westbound I-496 between Waverly and Snow Roads in Delta Township at 8:55 PM.

Three cars were involved, resulting in nine people being taken to local hospitals.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person died from their injuries a short time later at the hospital. Seat belts were not utilized by all passengers.

The crash happened after one vehicle attempted to assist a disabled vehicle that was on the side of the expressway. Police say that the vehicle attempting to assist, pulled back into the lanes of travel and was struck by oncoming vehicles. That driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

Those that suffered fatal injuries are 59-year-old Kelly McNamara from Lansing, 66-year-old Linda Foote from Lansing, and Kevin Trusty, a 57-year-old from Lansing.

The accident forced westbound I-496 to be closed for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but investigators say it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. They do say it was not weather related.

This story has been updated to say four others were taken to the hospital. The original version of this story and information included in the video above says five others were taken to the hospital.