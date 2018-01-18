Name released of man dead in fall through mid-Michigan ice

3:26 PM, Jan 18, 2018

DOBBS FERRY, NY - JANUARY 05: A view of the frozen Hudson River on January 5, 2018 in Dobbs Ferry, New York. Extreme low tempratures and wind are expected throghout the weekend in the Northeast. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Amir Levy
SANFORD, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through ice on a lake in mid-Michigan.

The Midland County sheriff's office says the body of 58-year-old Randy Myers of Breckenridge was pulled from the water Tuesday night by the Edenville Township Fire Department at Sanford Lake in Midland County and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lake is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Authorities say the death is under investigation.

