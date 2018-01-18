Name released of man dead in fall through mid-Michigan ice

SANFORD, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through ice on a lake in mid-Michigan.

The Midland County sheriff's office says the body of 58-year-old Randy Myers of Breckenridge was pulled from the water Tuesday night by the Edenville Township Fire Department at Sanford Lake in Midland County and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lake is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Authorities say the death is under investigation.