Name released for suspect arrested for school threats at Western Career Prep

UPDATE: The name has been released for the student arrested for making threats at Western Career Prep on Friday.

18-year-old Eric D. Knox has been arraigned and held on a $50,000 bond.

Charges against Knox include Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW), Resisting and Opposing Arrest and CCW with unlawful intent.

The morning of January 26 at around 7:53 a.m. a 911 call was received from Western Career Prep High School in Blackman Township.

An employee on the phone told a 911 operator that a student in the building had threatened to harm a teacher.

Staff at the school thought the student had a weapon.

The student, Knox, was eventually located and arrested on weapons charges. The Sheriff's office says that the weapon was a loaded handgun, and it was found in his possession.

He was taken to Jackson Co. jail.

The sheriff is thanking the staff at Western Career Prep for their quick action which helped end the incident with no injuries.