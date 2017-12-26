Muslims pitching in at church-based soup kitchen in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - A group of Muslims plans to relieve Christian volunteers at a church-based Detroit soup kitchen on the day after Christmas.

Mercy-USA for Aid and Development said it mobilized Muslim volunteers for Tuesday's Manna Community Meal at the soup kitchen at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The aim is to relieve the regular volunteers so they can spend more time with their families around the holiday.

The soup kitchen, co-sponsored by St. Peter's and Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, provides hot meals to 200 homeless and vulnerable people.

Mercy-USA is an international humanitarian aid organization.