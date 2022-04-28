Muskegon Community College announces next president

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College will have a new president starting this July. The Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Wednesday for John Selmon to be the next president.

Selmon began his career with Muskegon Community College in May 2011. He is currently the provost/executive vice president providing leadership and oversight for Academic Affairs, Athletics, Facilities, and Student Services.

During his time at the college, he spearheaded the collegewide Achieving the Dream initiative and was the project lead for multiple building projects, including the capital outlay grants. These projects included the Sturrus Technology Center, Health and Wellness Center, the Art and Music Building, and the Automotive Center. He will be replacing Dale Nesbary as president.

Selmon was previously the executive dean of student services at Lake Michigan College. He has also worked at Kennesaw State University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Davenport University. He has a doctorate in educational leadership and a master of arts in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University. He also has a bachelor of science in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I have never seen staff and instructors so supportive of a person as they were of John,” said Muskegon Community College Trustee Roy Portenga. “We have seen for ourselves what he can do for this school, both in talking and listening. For the morale of this school, for the best support given to our front line, I think John Selmon is the right choice.”

“This is the stuff you dream about. When it does come true, it becomes emotional,” Selmon said. “These jobs are special. Not everyone is going to become a president of a college. So it is a dream come true. I appreciate the opportunity to live out my dream here at Muskegon Community College.”

Selmon will assume office on July 1.

