Museum exhibit celebrates planning group's 50th anniversary

5:24 PM, Jan 28, 2018
DETROIT (AP) - An interactive exhibit on the 50th anniversary of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is being featured at the Detroit Historical Museum.

SEMCOG says the exhibit is expected to run through April 8 in the museum's Community Gallery.

The exhibit celebrates 50 years of local governments working together and focuses on what unites southeastern Michigan and makes the region special.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources.

It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

