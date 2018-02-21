Multiple roads closed due to flooding

FOX 47 News
11:39 AM, Feb 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 WSYM-TV

Many mid-Michigan roads are under water from the recent heavy rainfall.

LANSING
Northbound Aurelius at Jolly is closed due to large potholes.
Kalamazoo street between Marigold and Clippert is closed due to water completely over the roadway.

EAST LANSING
Drivers be aware that Kalamazoo Street, from Marigold Avenue to Clippert Street, is currently closed to traffic due to water over the road in East Lansing. Barricades are in place and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Community members are reminded that they can report flooding on streets/roadways to the East Lansing Department of Public Works by calling (517) 337-9459.


Several Roads closed due to flooding:
1. Okemos Road Closed at Central Park and Gaylord C. Smith (flooding)
2. Hillcrest/Seminole (flooding)
3. Van Atta North bound lane (north of bridge at Harris Nature Center - flooding) 
4. Okemos Road North bound lane North of bridge (pothole with cones up) 
5. Okemos Road North bound lane in front of Delta Dental Large Pot hole with barrel blocking roadway (large pot hole)
6. Nakoma Closed at bridge (flooding) 
7. Huron Hill/Nakoma (flooding) 
8. Ottawa/Nakoma (flooding) 
9. Ottawa/Woodcraft (several houses on Ottawa North of Woodcraft cut off - flooding) 
10. 4751 Woodcraft just West of Ottawa last house open (flooding) 
11. Several houses on lower portion of Lagoon water closing in (flooding) 
12. House on end of Liverance water closing in. (flooding)
Harris Nature Center, Ferguson Park, Legg Park and Wonch Park are also closed due to flooding.

CLINTON COUNTY
Clinton Co. has sent out a list of roads that are closed Wednesday due to flooding.

The following roads are closed until the water receeds:
Bauer from Taft to Dexter Trail 
Cutler from Wacousta to Forest Hill 
Pratt from Jones to Clintonia 
Howe from Chandler to Watson
Watson from Clise to Cutler
Bauer from Stone to Island 
Island from Bauer to Wacousta 
Hyde from Bauer to Wacousta
Wright from Stone to Island 
Taft from Forest Hill to Wacousta
Gratiot (North County Line) Maple Ave from Harris to Ely Hwy
Forest Hill from Centerline to Taft
For questions, call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 517-224-5200