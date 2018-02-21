Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Many mid-Michigan roads are under water from the recent heavy rainfall.
LANSING Northbound Aurelius at Jolly is closed due to large potholes. Kalamazoo street between Marigold and Clippert is closed due to water completely over the roadway.
EAST LANSING Drivers be aware that Kalamazoo Street, from Marigold Avenue to Clippert Street, is currently closed to traffic due to water over the road in East Lansing. Barricades are in place and drivers should seek alternate routes.
Community members are reminded that they can report flooding on streets/roadways to the East Lansing Department of Public Works by calling (517) 337-9459.
Several Roads closed due to flooding: 1. Okemos Road Closed at Central Park and Gaylord C. Smith (flooding) 2. Hillcrest/Seminole (flooding) 3. Van Atta North bound lane (north of bridge at Harris Nature Center - flooding) 4. Okemos Road North bound lane North of bridge (pothole with cones up) 5. Okemos Road North bound lane in front of Delta Dental Large Pot hole with barrel blocking roadway (large pot hole) 6. Nakoma Closed at bridge (flooding) 7. Huron Hill/Nakoma (flooding) 8. Ottawa/Nakoma (flooding) 9. Ottawa/Woodcraft (several houses on Ottawa North of Woodcraft cut off - flooding) 10. 4751 Woodcraft just West of Ottawa last house open (flooding) 11. Several houses on lower portion of Lagoon water closing in (flooding) 12. House on end of Liverance water closing in. (flooding) Harris Nature Center, Ferguson Park, Legg Park and Wonch Park are also closed due to flooding.
CLINTON COUNTY Clinton Co. has sent out a list of roads that are closed Wednesday due to flooding.
The following roads are closed until the water receeds: Bauer from Taft to Dexter Trail Cutler from Wacousta to Forest Hill Pratt from Jones to Clintonia Howe from Chandler to Watson Watson from Clise to Cutler Bauer from Stone to Island Island from Bauer to Wacousta Hyde from Bauer to Wacousta Wright from Stone to Island Taft from Forest Hill to Wacousta Gratiot (North County Line) Maple Ave from Harris to Ely Hwy Forest Hill from Centerline to Taft For questions, call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 517-224-5200