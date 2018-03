Snowfall coming down right when the morning commute hit was not a good combination on Monday morning.

The snow started to fall right around 8 a.m. causing roads to become slick surprises drivers.

Multiple calls started to come in regarding accidents slowing traffic on east and westbound 96. Even closing southbound Canal Road at Millett Highway due to an accident.

FOX 47 is waiting to hear back from police on the number of car accidents and if there were any injuries.