Multi-vehicle crash on North Hollister Road kills one, injures several others in Duplain Township

DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old Elsie man is dead and several others hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County's Duplain Township Monday night.

Clinton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash on North Hollister Road south of French Road in Duplain Township at around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a southbound vehicle crossed into the path of a northbound vehicle. A third northbound vehicle was also hit in the collision.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 34-year-old man from the Elsie area, was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Both drivers of the northbound vehicles — a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman, both from the Elsie area — along with several passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The St. Johns Police Department, Ovid Fire Department, Elsie Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance, Eaton Area Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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