10:15 AM:

Multiple Police units from the State Police, Sheriff’s Office and Blackman-Leoni Public Safety are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at I-94 and Race Rd. in Jackson County.

Reports are coming in of multiple collisions with numerous vehicles and semi-trucks involved.

M-DOT is reporting that the crash began due to white-out conditions.

Right now, both east and westbound lanes are completely stopped.

Please find alternate routes and avoid the area.