MSU's University Council Discusses Next President

MSU's University Council held a meeting Tuesday on matters they say will involve the entire community.
Representatives from the faculty, students and administration talked about what's next, following the Faculty Senate's no confidence vote in the Board of Trustees two weeks ago.
The University Council focused on the president search. They discussed which characteristics they want to see in their next president, and how the community can have a say in who is chosen. This information will then be provided to the Board of Trustees who choose the next president.
Now the Faculty Senate also asked for the Board of Trustees to resign Tuesday morning, but that issue won't be discussed until it goes through another committee.