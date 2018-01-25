MSU's Ferguson: "People who want to sue are going to go after the deepest pockets."

Many people criticized and called for Lou Anna K. Simon to step down over the Nassar scandal there was one Board of Trustee member who stood by her side.

University Vice Chair Joel Ferguson repeatedly denied that Lou Anna K. Simon would resign.

During an interview with FOX 47's Tim Staudt on Staudt's radio show on WVFN AM earlier this week, Ferguson said it was never going to happen.

But this week wasn't the only time Ferguson has appeared on that sports talk show.

Last month, Ferguson was asked about if the Nassar scandal would have a lasting effect on the university once the legal process plays out, including the fact MSU is currently named in lawsuits filed by survivors of Nassar.

"People who want to sue are going to go after the deepest pockets," Ferguson said. "So they're going after the university because we have deeper pockets than someone who's in jail and never going to get out for the rest of their life. So they're going to try to find a way to hold us completely accountable."

Ferguson also issued an apology earlier this week after he referred to the sex abuse by Nassar as, "that Nassar thing."

Those comments immediately created a social media firestorm with several people calling for Ferguson to step aside.

Ferguson agreed to talk with FOX 47 on camera Wednesday, but then postponed his appearance, saying the university asked him not to speak to the media.