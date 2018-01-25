MSUFCU to Showcase Lansing Area High School student art at 11th Annual Art Exhibit

Students from 18 participating high schools will showcase up to 10 pieces of artwork in hopes of earning votes from the attending community members. The 18 participating high schools are Bath, Charlotte, DeWitt, East Lansing, Eaton Rapids, Everett, Fowlerville, Grand LEdge, Haslett, Holt, Laingsburg, Lansing Christian, Mason, Okemos, St. Johns, Waverly, Webberville and Williamston.

The public is invited to view the artwork and cast their vote starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 23 at MSUFCU Headquarters, also online at msufcuart.com. Votes help determine the People’s Choice Awards and a School Spirit Award that is given to the high school that draws the most votes.

Prizes include $300 for first place winners, $200 for second place winners, $100 for third place winners and cash prizes for 10 honorable mentions. One student will also be awarded $50 for winning the Social Media Award for gaining the most “likes” on the MSUFCU Art Exhibit Facebook page. Three local artists will judge the student's artwork.

The evening will feature special speaker, Andrew Sandstedt, a Lansing-based sculptor who creates sculptures from scraps and junk. Refreshments will be provided.

The MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit is sponsored by Shaheen Chevrolet and the Capital Area Women’s LifeStyle Magazine.

