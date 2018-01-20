MSU trustees backing president Simon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A bold message was painted on the Michigan State University campus' rock on Friday. It reads the sentiment many Spartan faithful are feeling tonight: "times up- change Lou Anna." But Friday the MSU board of trustees announced that they disagree with that statement. This comes after a slew of politicians and newspapers called on Simon to resign.

FOX 47's Alani Letang caught up with board members after their very long meeting this afternoon.

After Letang staked out the meeting for nearly five hours, the board didn't want to address any questions. FOX 47 News did, however, get some responses from board member Joel Ferguson. His response when asked about why they're backing president Simon, "the statement...we love her. the job she's doing she's very good" said Honorable Joel Ferguson, Vice Chairman for the MSU Board of Trustees.

But the student body president, Lorenzo Santavicca disagrees. He told us students are frustrated with how sexual assault has been handled on campus. He said the Nassar case is not the beginning.

"There has been an issue of sexual assault for years on this campus, we've been plagued by that," said Lorenzo Santavicca, MSU student body president.

The trustees have acknowledged MSU's sexual assault response needs to be better. So Friday they asked the attorney general's office for a review of the Larry Nassar case.

The Honorable Brian Breslin, Chairman of the MSU Board of Trustees said, "through this terrible situation the university has been perceived as toned deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims. We understand that the public's faith has been shaken, the board has listened and heard the victims. This can never happen again," said Honorable Brian Breslin, chairman of MSU Board of Trustees.

Santavicca says students will be pleased to see the attorney general taking a stab at the case.

"I think the students will see that as a first step into accountability measures and elevating what the institution has been saying that no one has known, but reports are saying that 14 and counting people have known about this for years some dating back to the birth of the students on our campus so that's been very difficult to handle," said Santavicca.

Ultimately what they want is a change in leadership.

Santavicca said on behalf of the student government, "We know what's best for students because we are students.It's time for people to listen to what students are saying that this administration does not value a safe and secure campus, in the way students have been talking about it for years."

Attorney General Bill Schuette said his office will provide a full and complete review of what happened at Michigan State University. However, that will have to wait until all the survivors speak.

Schuette said he won't upstage them as they have their days in court.

An attorney representing the survivors in a civil lawsuit against MSU called the request "too little too late."

In a statement, John Manley said "the only reason miss Simon asked for (an investigation) today is because MSU's culpability has been exposed. If the leadership of MSU had any decency they would resign as a sign of contrition for their misdeeds."

President Simon released the following statement after the meeting:

"I continue to appreciate the confidence of the board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interest of MSU at heart.

I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow."