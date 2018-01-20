MSU Trustees announce they're standing behind President Simon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is standing behind President Lou Anna K. Simon despite a growing number of calls for her resignation over the Larry Nassar scandal.

Board Chairman Brian Breslin read a statement in support of Simon following a long closed-door meeting Friday afternoon. Breslin says he knows the University is not being see in a positive light and that the public's faith has been shaken. But he also said, "We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the University and she has our support." Earlier Friday the Board asked Attorney General Bill Schuette to review MSU's handling of the Nassar situation.

The Board of Trustees and President Simon released the following statements to wilx.com:

“Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims. We understand the public’s faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims. Today, the Board acted and has asked the Attorney General’s Office to review the facts in this matter, and as information is presented, the Board will act. This can never happen again. As part of the Board’s oversight authority, we will retain independent external assistance to support our responsibilities to the university community and the public at large. We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support.”

-- Brian Breslin, Chair of the Board of Trustees

“I continue to appreciate the confidence of the Board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interested of MSU at heart. I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow.”

-- Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU President