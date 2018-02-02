MSU Trustee holds town hall, meeting erupts in anger

Mayhem erupted at MSU's Kellogg Center where a member of the university's Board of Trustees held a town hall meeting.

Hundreds were turned away because there wasn't enough room for everyone.

The students who did get in slammed the board, and the university, for how they handled the Larry Nassar scandal.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker saw how it unfolded.

It's quite the chaotic scene.

There were hundreds, maybe even over 1,000 people who showed up to the town hall meeting.

Trustee Brian Mosallam said the turnout was beyond his expectation, but he really wanted to confront the issues at hand.

“We've had sexual misconduct on this campus”, said Mosallam.

“The position that I'm in, I feel I can affect and help change that in a positive direction that's why I'm here to begin that conversation.”

That conversation got heated at Thursday night's meeting.

“A lot of cursing”, said MSU student Elijah Simmons.’

“A lot of crying, a lot anger. A lot of disbelief that he would vote for him”, Simmons continued.

That anger and disbelief was behind Trustee Mossalm's vote to make former Michigan Governor John Engler interim president.