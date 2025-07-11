MSU Surplus Store warns about hidden knife pens distributed at teacher sale

Michigan State University Surplus Store officials are asking the public to check free pens distributed during a recent teacher sale after discovering some of them contained hidden knives.

The store discovered after Tuesday's teacher sale that a box of free pens made available to attendees included several pens with concealed knives.

Officials described the pens as having a flashlight at the bottom and being designed to pull apart in the middle, revealing a hidden knife.

Anyone who took pens from the free box during the teacher sale is being asked to check if they have one of these concealed knifes.

If you have discovered one of these hidden knife pens, the MSU Surplus Store asks that you contact them at surpluss@msu.edu.

