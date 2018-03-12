MSU students return from spring break trip giving back

A large group of Michigan State University students returned home from a spring break of giving back.

The students were dropped off at the MSU Auditorium Saturday afternoon.

Five busses filled with 182 student volunteers made a trip to Washington D.C. for spring break to help clean up trash, visit nursing homes, helping out at a food bank and cleaning up rivers.

The trip was organized by MSU’S chapter of Students Today, Leaders Forever.

"When our organization was founded in 2003, essentially what they wanted to do was just make a difference,” said Nick Miller, from MSU’s chapter of Students Today, Leaders Forever. “They wanted to show that college students could do something besides just go drink and party on spring break."

3600 hours of community service was completed during the trip.

Organizers hope these trips inspire students to go back and lead efforts to make a difference in their own community.

