MSU students dance to raise money and awareness for cancer patients

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Students at Michigan State University danced their Saturday away during a day-long dance marathon.

The Dance Marathon was held at the AM Circle in East Lansing.

The marathon raised awareness and money for children and young adults battling cancer.

Money raised from the event benefits the Sparrow Children's Center and the Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer Foundation.

Some dancers were on their feet for up to ten hours.

"The kids at MSU are not selfish,” said Jynel Rodgers, the mother of a Miracle Child. “They’re very selfless, very loving and they are very kind, that's my favorite part."

Marathon’s like this are held at colleges nationwide and is the largest fundraiser in the Big Ten.

The Dance Marathon movement has raised more than $100 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991.