MSU student's brother escaped shooting

By now we've all seen the video of students running from the school after the shooting started. Among them was the younger brother of an MSU student.

He talked with FOX 47 Chelsea Snyder today. Noah Lieberman tells Snyder that he didn't see the video until he knew his brother was ok. At that point, he was in was shock and disbelief.

"My brother had just texted me and said nobody freak out but there is a shooter at our school. I evacuated and I'm running home right now," said Lieberman.

Noah's 14-year-old brother Connor is a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was in the freshman building during the shooting. He told Lieberman once he figured out what was happening he ran.

"His friends were in the freshman building where it happening and they were texting each other in a group text telling each other they heard gunshots," said Lieberman.

Lieberman graduated from the same high school in 2015 and is now a journalism major at MSU. He told FOX 47 once he learned his brother was safe he immediately turned on the live news coverage during class and was in disbelief.

"You first hear there is one person dead.Then next thing you hear is six people dead and next thing you hear there is seventeen people dead and after the fact that it's not just a number its actual people and actually people in my community," said Lieberman.

He's shocked the shooting happened despite all the security measures the school has taken.

"I have people who visit from here and are like why do you have so much security why do you have so much fencing why is it so hard to get into the school and you see this as the reason why and it still couldn't prevent it," said Lieberman.

Noah says his brother is still pretty shaken up but is doing ok. He thinks his family will be in shock for awhile but will eventually heal

Noah Lieberman and the suspect Nikolas Cruz are only a year apart in age, but Lieberman tells us he'd never heard of Cruz before yesterday.

We'll let you know if there are any new details in the investigation.