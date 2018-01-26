MSU student protest Friday at 6 PM

Michigan State students are planning a protest on Friday.

When it was first organized, it was for a call for the university's president to step down, but the fact Lou Anna K. Simon has resigned is not stopping students from still holding a demonstration on campus.

The students are demanding more change from the university.

They plan to gather in front of "The Rock" near the university's auditorium on Friday night.

That rock now displays the words "Thank You" along with all of the names of the survivors who gave impact statements during Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing.

Students say the discussion about the sexual assault problem on campus is long overdue.

And one of the protest organizers says the problem didn't start or stop with Simon's resignation.

Some say the resignation of trustee Joel Ferguson would be a good start.

Siaira Milroy organized the protest, she said "The second thing we think is there needs to be an immediate statement that reflects the board and the future president's actions and changes that need to be done in order for sexual assault to be taken more seriously."

Students are also asking for the university to keep them informed when investigations are pending.

They also told FOX 47 what they're seeking in whoever replaces Simon as president of the university, many responses echoed the same feeling, they want someone that will choose them above anything else.

The protest is planned to start at six o'clock Friday night.