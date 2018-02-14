MSU still claims it knew nothing about Nassar until Sept. 2016

Michigan State University is standing firm on its claim that no university employee believed Larry Nassar had engaged in sexual misconduct before September of 2016.

Tuesday Senate Investigators released MSU's initial response along with those from USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

The USOC told the subcommittee it first learned of allegations against Nassar in July of 2015 from USA Gymnastics after concerns of three gymnasts were reported to police. USA Gymnastics says it knew a month before that.