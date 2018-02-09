MSU starts the process of firing Larry Nassar's former boss, suspends head of radiology department

Michigan State University has started the process of firing Larry Nassar's former boss, William Strampel. Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. Interim president John Engler sent a request asking the Office of the Provost to revoke his tenure and terminate him as a faculty member. Engler says MSU will not cover Strampel's legal expenses related to the Nassar scandal. Strampel has been on medical leave since December.
Emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Strampel supported Nassar during a 2014 Title IX investigation after he was accused of molesting a patient. Strampel also told Nassar he could return to clinical work before the investigation was finished. Afterwards, he placed conditions on Nassar's employment including a requirement that he clearly explain procedures involving intimate areas of the body before performing them, wear gloves when performing them and always have someone else in the room during the procedure. Nassar was fired for violating those conditions in 2016 after the scandal went public. Multiple MSU employees say they didn't know about those conditions.
Engler released a statement saying:
"William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety. Further, allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU's standards. We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner."
Engler goes on to say he hopes Nassar's victims will see this ad evidence that thinks are changing at Michigan State. Numerous survivors have accused MSU, USA Gymnastics, Twistars and others of enabling and turning a blind eye to Nassar's conduct. Nassar is serving 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. If the 54-year-old lives to see the end of that term he will serve a minimum of 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting patients in Ingham and Eaton Counties.
If Strampel is to be terminated, a faculty hearing committee has to find cause to revoke his tenure. FOX 47 and fox47news.com will let you know when that decision is made.
Michigan State has also suspended Radiology Department Chair and chief medical officer of the MSU Health Team, Dr. Suresh Mukherji effective immediately. A letter from Provost June Pierce Youatt says the suspension is "pending a review of concerns that have been expressed about your leadership and departmental communications