MSU President Lou Ann K. Simon at Nassar hearing

MSU President Lou Ann K. Simon attended Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Last week MSU released a statement saying that Lou Anna K. Simon would not be in court this week, because she didn't want to take the focus off the victims. Some of the survivors were not pleased with that decision.

MSU put out a statement hours after the first day of the hearing saying that many at the university had been watching online as each woman came forward. An MSU spokesperson described it as heartbreaking testimonies.

Simon heard the testimonies in person Wednesday. She arrived shortly before the lunch break ended, and stayed for more than two hours. She spoke to the media during a break - that is the video included above.