MSU Police ask prosecutors if department should expand Nassar investigation

The Michigan State University Police Chief is asking prosecutors whether his department should expand it's Larry Nassar investigation.

In a letter sent yesterday to the state AG and the US Attorney's office in Grand Rapids, MSU Chief James Dunlap asked if there is any additional information or "investigative avenues" that should be pursued.

The MSU Police department took 135 reports against Nassar, and gathered evidence that led to his sex assault and child porn convictions.