MSU, Lions fans enjoy a great day in downtown Detroit

The Michigan State men's basketball team was playing at Little Caesars Arena Saturday afternoon and the Lions were back at home playing in prime time Saturday night. That gave fans from all across the state to head down to Detroit and see both teams.

"The prime-time games are the best," Lions season ticket holder Brad Ekonen said. "Everybody just wants to be down here. It's a good season so it makes it 10 times better."

Fans who made the trip downtown got the opportunity for a double-dip with the Michigan State game and the Lions game.

"It's been an absolute blast. I was at LCA (Little Caesars Arena) and it was an absolute riot," Lions and Michigan State fan Trevor Whipple said. "From here it is all about the Lions."

It was a great day and weather for fans to see their favorite teams play.

