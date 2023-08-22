MSU implements new safety measures as students return to campus

EAST LANSING — As students come back for another semester of classes, safety on campus is of top concern, and the University is taking several steps to ensure that the entire Spartan community is safe this fall.

“We have our Security Operations Center, which has currently just began operating. We’ve hired staff for the center full-time, said Dana Whyte, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for Michigan State University Police and Public Safety.

A twenty-four-hour operation facility, and also a hub where all campus security measures will take place, the Security Operations Center at MSU will serve as one of the newest safety upgrades to protect students as they begin a new school year.

The security measures that will take place within the center include: Cameras, MSU alerts, access control, and anything that is needed after-hours.

While the operations center will serve as the proactive side of campus safety, MSU also made adjustments to its' reactive safety measures, "We’ve looked at all of our alert templates, and updated them to make sure that they are as descriptive as they can be in that time of an emergency,” explained Whyte.

Students will have access to emergency alerts via the SAFEMSU app that can be downloaded on a smart phone to ensure the receipt of emergency alerts. The app also provides access to other safety resources.

Finally, the most noticeable change on campus is the requirement for students to use their student ID to access buildings.