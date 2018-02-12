MSU granted an extension to comply with House inquiry into Nassar failings

Michigan State University has been granted an extension to comply with a House inquiry into the Nassar failings.

Friday, February 9 was the deadline given to MSU to turn over information on the Nassar scandal. However, the Michigan House of Representatives did not receive any information from the university that day.

MSU instead requested a short extension to collect and provide all of the requested information.

Now, all records regarding allegations made against Larry Nassar between 2014 and 2017 are due by Wednesday, February 14 to the House.

A joint statement was released from State Rep. Klint Kesto, chairman of the Law and Justice Committee, and state Rep. Kim LaSata, chairwoman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education:

“This information is important to our ability to improve state law and build a better, safer system for crime victims and students. We look forward to reviewing this information, finding points of failure in the university’s process and beginning work on important reforms that can ensure these mistakes will never be made again.

“We fully anticipate all requested information being turned over by Wednesday. If it is not, our committees will meet shortly to discuss the next steps in compelling the university to do the right thing.”