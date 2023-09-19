MSU firearms ordinance now includes new amendment

EAST LANSING — Members of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees recently approved an amendment to the university’s firearms and weapons ordinance in order to maintain clarity and consistency in gun-safety measures on campus.

Under the current ordinance, no person, with the exception of law enforcement, may carry a concealed firearm in buildings owned or governed by the university.

The university also does not allow the open carry of a firearm.

Michigan courts have ruled that universities can create gun safety measure on their campuses, and are not limited by other state laws.

The new amendment to the ordinance protects current gun-safety measures, and adds an exception, “For individuals fully qualified to carry a concealed weapon, under Michigan Law, while they are operating a motor vehicle on a road owned by the university so long as they remain in their vehicle”.